The idea of a sequel to Peyton Reed’s 2000 cheerleader classic Bring It On may seem silly, if only because there have been five sequels, but all of those—from Bring It On Again in 2004 to Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack in 2017—were released direct-to-video. There has never been a true canonical follow-up to the events of the first movie… yet. Apparently, though, Reed and original Bring It On screenwriter Jessica Bendinger still “throw around the idea” of doing a proper sequel, with Reed mentioning in an interview with Insider that they’ve talked about doing “a 20-years-later thing that becomes a generational cheerleader movie” that could be “really timely.”

He says this new hypothetical sequel would address the “inherent issues” of the original movie as well, referring to the whole racial component of the first movie (which was sort of sidestepped in favor of a larger plot about the general evils of stealing a cheer routine, rather than the specific evil of white cheerleaders stealing a cheer routine from Black people). It sounds like Reed would like having original stars Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union on board, which we assume would require them to be competing cheer instructors at different schools or something.

Maybe a white cheerleader suggests stealing a routine from a predominantly Black school, and Dunst and Union have to be like, “Not so fast, let’s talk about white privilege and systemic racism and the long history of white people appropriating Black culture—from Elvis Presley to the original Bring It On.” Yes, the movie Bring It On exists in the Bring it On universe, which is the sort of wild twist that Reed can get away with now that he’s got Marvel cred from his Ant-Man movies.