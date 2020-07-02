Brie Larson is a YouTuber now

Screenshot : YouTube

In what we can only assume is the first step in some sort of nefarious scheme to lure every obnoxiously loud male commenter on the internet into a single location—and then the trap is sprung!—Brie Larson launched a new YouTube channel today. The channel currently features only one video, showing Larson explaining her love for the platform, then brief snippets of her talking to a whole bunch of famous YouTube folks, who are still probably not as a famous as Brie Larson, Oscar winner and movie star.

But hey: Larson seems to be having fun. And since “seeming to have fun” is the single most important trait pretty much any YouTube star can possess , we can only assume that this latest endeavor will be another massive success for the Room and Captain Marvel star. That being said, she does seem to be having a little bit of the Will Smith problem, at least for now: You know, the thing where someone is massively famous, but for something that doesn’t necessarily translate to social media stardom, so they have to spend a bunch of time asking people “Hey, what should I do on my channel?” So far, that mostly entails taking a lot of Zoom calls—because famous people really are just like the rest of us—and enthusiastically cracking jokes about how she doesn’t know what to make videos about . (And also, of course, preparing the webcam-enabled bear traps, for that grim and wonderful day when just a few more loud dudes show up to tell her she should almost definitely be smiling more.)