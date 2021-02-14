Regé-Jean Page Photo : Morgan Lieberman ( Getty Images )

Obviously nobody’s going to get the call to host Saturday Night Live unless they’re famous (though, if Lorne Michaels is wondering, we do have some great ideas for a sketch about some people who live in California), but if you’re not already a John Krasinski-type superstar, getting the call to go up to Studio 8H seems like a surefire indication that you’ve made it—or at least that you’ve made such a suddenly notable impact on pop culture that for SNL to not give you some airtime. The latest person to have made it is Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page, the Duke Of Hastings, with Deadline reporting that he’ll be hosting the next episode of SNL on February 20. Bad Bunny will be the musical guest, making a real physical appearance after popping up last year for a cameo during one of the surprisingly good pandemic episodes.

Deadline notes that the Page episode will be number four of a five-episode run, falling one short of the back-breaking six-episode streak that SNL went on before the election last year. If something similarly big happens within the next couple of weeks that Colin Jost and his friends absolutely have to comment on, maybe SNL will decide to keep things going for even longer. Of course, it has to be funny big or interesting big, not scary big, or else nobody’s going to want to watch SNL.