Photo : Cate Cameron/Lionsgate

Ten years after they cranked out a modern classic in Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are set to return with Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. In addition to penning the script, Wiig and Mumolo lead the cast of the comedy, which finds the titular besties leaving their Midwestern haven for a Florida resort filled with hunks, drinks, and evil.

Yep, there’s apparently a nefarious plot brewing in Vista Del Mar, though you won’t see much about that in the below teaser. You will, however, get a sense of the characters Wiig and Mumolo are introducing here—bubbly, daffy, and just a touch clueless. One question, though: Why hide their faces? They’re all over the press materials.

Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Vanessa Bayer, and fellow Bridesmaids alum Wendi McLendon-Covey round out the cast. Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, which was originally slated to debut in 2020, will coast onto VOD platforms on February 12.