Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

According to The Wrap, Brian Tyree Henry (who you may know from everything lately) is in talks to join A Quiet Place 2, the very necessary sequel to John Krasinksi’s hit horror film that should definitely be called A Quieter Place or Another Quiet Place or maybe Birdbox But With Your Ears. If those talks work out, he’ll be joining original stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, as well as newcomer Cillian Murphy—who, no offense to Cillian Murphy, is probably playing a bad guy. Krasinski, whose character got ripped apart pretty definitively in the first movie, is returning to write and direct.

We don’t know anything about the plot, but the fairly localized nature of the first movie means this sequel can easily go to all sorts of—ahem—quiet places. Maybe a library? They’re quiet. Anyway, prior pithiness aside, Brian Tyree Henry has appeared in Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and he’ll be popping up in Joker and Child’s Play soon.

