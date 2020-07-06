Brian Baumgartner is hosting a new Spotify podcast about The Office

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Spotify will launch a new podcast exploring the origins and evolution of the U.S. edition of The Office in celebration of the NBC sitcom’s 15th anniversary. Even better? It’s being hosted by Brian Baumgartner, who stole countless scenes as accounting lug Kevin Malone.

Advertisement

An Oral History Of The Office will find Baumgartner, also an executive producer of the podcast , interviewing a vast array of collaborators that includes Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Angela Kinsey, as well as creator Greg Daniels, executive producer Ben Silverman, and other behind-the-scenes creatives. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant of the U.K. original will also swing by, as will special guests that include noted Office superfan Billie Eilish.

Per a press release , the 12-episode series will dig deep into the creation of “ the most memorable storylines and major moments,” not to mention its journey across the pond and the process that went into building its ensemble.

Advertisement

Listen to a trailer for the series below.



Advertisement

An Oral History Of The Office is available only on Spotify, and will debut its 12-episode season on Tuesday, July 14. While you wait, why not check out the other podcast excavating the show’s past : Fischer and Kinsey’s Office Ladies.