Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Brian Baumgartner is hosting a new Spotify podcast about The Office

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Podcasts
PodcastsBrian BaumgartnerThe OfficeOral HistorySpotify
10
Save
Illustration for article titled Brian Baumgartner is hosting a new Spotify podcast about iThe Office/i
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Spotify will launch a new podcast exploring the origins and evolution of the U.S. edition of The Office in celebration of the NBC sitcom’s 15th anniversary. Even better? It’s being hosted by Brian Baumgartner, who stole countless scenes as accounting lug Kevin Malone.

Advertisement

An Oral History Of The Office will find Baumgartner, also an executive producer of the podcast, interviewing a vast array of collaborators that includes Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, and Angela Kinsey, as well as creator Greg Daniels, executive producer Ben Silverman, and other behind-the-scenes creatives. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant of the U.K. original will also swing by, as will special guests that include noted Office superfan Billie Eilish.

Per a press release, the 12-episode series will dig deep into the creation of “the most memorable storylines and major moments,” not to mention its journey across the pond and the process that went into building its ensemble.

Advertisement

Listen to a trailer for the series below.

Advertisement

An Oral History Of The Office is available only on Spotify, and will debut its 12-episode season on Tuesday, July 14. While you wait, why not check out the other podcast excavating the show’s past: Fischer and Kinsey’s Office Ladies.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Emmy voters should heed the siren call of Lodge 49’s original music

Stargirl catches its breath in a table-setting episode

Summarize The Simpsons in 10 episodes? That’s unpossible! (But we try anyway)

Hamilton on Disney+ can’t replace the live theatrical experience, but it’s a triumph all the same