The world continues to quake beneath our feet as this fall’s election draws ever closer, making the events of 2016 seem all the more distant. Well, Showtime’s here with a reminder of the months both leading up to and following the election of Donald Trump to the presidency with The Comey Rule, a two-part miniseries based on A Higher Loyalty, the memoir of former FBI director James Comey, as well as additional interviews with some of the story’s key figures.

Today, following a brief teaser last month, Showtime has shared a full trailer for the series, one that offers a clear look at Brendan Gleeson’s muted portrayal of our cartoon president. The primary scene on display is one that dominated the headlines: A private dinner between Comey and Trump in which the newly elected president demands loyalty from the FBI director. As you might expect from an actor as estimable as Gleeson, the actor displays a firm grasp of Trump’s droopy facial tics and routine cadence. Granted, he’s got a lot of material to draw from— how many times have we had to hear Trump declare that “Nobody gets treated as unfairly as I do ”?

Here’s a synopsis:

The Comey Rule takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.

Writer and director Billy Ray’s adaptation also stars Jeff Daniels as Comey, Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former president Barack Obama.

It unfolds across two nights on September 27 and 28.