Brazzers made a NSFW meta-musical about fauxcest that's better than it has any right to be

Andrew Paul
Screenshot: Brazzers (YouTube)

Porn plots: They ain’t great. Be it horny schoolteachers, suspiciously sexy pool cleaners, or conveniently biologically unrelated step-siblings, it’s always really just been a means to a generally messy end. This latter sub-genre—often referred to as “fauxcest” (get it?)—is particular having its “moment” within the industry, as they say. It’s a particularly goddamn ridiculous premise, so it’s somewhat comforting that at least some porn people behind the scenes realize this. How else would you explain a sing-along music video for “A Step Away,” the uncomfortably good single about step-sibling love affairs courtesy of Brazzers?

The latest entry in their Porn Logic series—videos which, judging by their other censored YouTube clips, appear far more self-aware and genuinely amusing than they ever need be—contains an honest-to-god musical number from actors Lacy Lennon and Quinton James that’s really, truly not half-bad. Like, seriously. They’ve got pleasant harmonies and everything. There’s no nudity, but plenty of skin, so we’ll label it NSFW for safety’s sake.

Check it out below:

As one YouTube commenter pointed out—it’s somehow already a better musical than Cats. That said, pleasant don’t expect us to look up a Cats porn parody for you.

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul's work is recently featured by Rolling Stone, GQ, The Forward, and The Believer, as well as McSweeney's Internet Tendency and TNY's Daily Shouts.

