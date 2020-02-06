Brazzers made a NSFW meta-musical about fauxcest that's better than it has any right to be

Screenshot : Brazzers ( YouTube

Porn plots: They ain’t great. Be it horny schoolteachers, suspiciously sexy pool cleaners, or conveniently biologically unrelated step-siblings, it’s always really just been a means to a generally messy end. This latter sub-genre—often referred to as “fauxcest” (get it?)—is particular having its “moment” within the industry, as they say. It’s a particularly goddamn ridiculous premise, so it’s somewhat comforting that at least some porn people behind the scenes realize this. How else would you explain a sing-along music video for “A Step Away,” the uncomfortably good single about step-sibling love affairs courtesy of Brazzers?



The latest entry in their Porn Logic series—videos which, judging by their other censored YouTube clips, appear far more self-aware and genuinely amusing than they ever need be—contains an honest-to-god musical number from actors Lacy Lennon and Quinton James that’s really, truly not half-bad. Like, seriously. They’ve got pleasant harmonies and everything. There’s no nudity, but plenty of skin, so we’ll label it NSFW for safety’s sake.

Check it out below:

As one YouTube commenter pointed out—it’s somehow already a better musical than Cats. That said, pleasant don’t expect us to look up a Cats porn parody for you.