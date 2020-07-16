Brandon Cronenberg's gut-churning Possessor gets its first teaser

Screenshot : Neon

Brandon Cronenberg is a chip off the old block. The filmmaker son of David Cronenberg channeled his dad’s penchant for queasy, cerebral genre with 2012's Antiviral, and looks to be taking it even further with Possessor, a horror standout from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Per a synopsis, Andrea Riseborough stars as a “corporate agent who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of the company.” The gig soon begins to impact her mental health, however, and it isn’t long before she finds herself “trapped in the mind of a man whose identity threatens to obliterate her own.”

The below trailer paints a gnarly portrait of the character’s collapse, its flashy red and blue washes dovetailing with the pierced flesh and blood spurts on display. Give it a watch below, if the sight of melty, inhuman bodies won’t upset your brain too much .

Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Sean Bean round out the cast of the nightmare, which will crawl under your skin sometime later this year.