Two social media influencers were angry at one another for both choosing similar non-names for their infants. As reported over at The Cut, two model / brand ambassador pals, Jessica Hart and Sasha Benz, recently feuded because the former named their newborn Baby, despite obviously knowing the latter had a kid only three years ago named Baybi. Jesus, Jessica. Really? Do you want a Baby Highlander situation on your hands?

According to an “exclusive” baby (Baby?) reveal with People, Hart swore the idea to name their child—full name, Baby-Rae Kirkman—came from one of her favorite movies, Dirty Dancing, a film featuring a main character nicknamed “Baby.” ( We feel it’s important to note here the protagonist’s actual name is Frances. To our knowledge, no one in Dirty Dancing has the name “Baby” printed on a birth certificate.)

Meanwhile, Benz gave birth to their child, Baybi Blue Benz, in 2018. The Benz family has not gone on record about their favorite color and car maker, but we feel it’s safe to assume a couple things there. According to various sources, the two weren’t speaking for a time because of this grave social sin, but now swear that’s all said and done with.

“Of course Jess and I are still friends. We chatted it out a few weeks back, and I am happy she has a name she loves for her beautiful girl,’ Benz told The Daily Mail over the weekend, confirming that, yes, this was in fact something the two felt needed “chatting out.”

“Baybi is almost three now and our new babies are only weeks apart, so it’s more important that they all grow up knowing there are more important things to care about, and both Jess and I agree on that,” Benz continued.

We, too, dream of a day with all the babies/Baby s/Baybi s of the world can grow up knowing there are more important things to care about.