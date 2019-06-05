James Gray left us stunned with his 2017 adventure flick The Lost City Of Z, so the numerous delays to his anticipated space drama Ad Astra, one of our most anticipated films of the year, hit us like hurtling asteroids. Now, however, the film has a firm release date of September 20, as well as an eye-popping trailer featuring the sprawling, starry-eyed cinematography of Hoyte van Hoytema, who pulled off a similar trick with Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones star in the intergalactic adventure, which finds the former’s NASA engineer embarking on a high-stakes journey to find the latter, his father, who disappeared 20 years previous while searching for alien life. “His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos,” reads a synopsis.

Advertisement

Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Liv Tyler, and Jamie Kennedy, of all people, co-star in the film. Check out the trailer below.