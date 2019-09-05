Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

At the beginning of August, we reported that Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood actor Nicholas Hammond had claimed on a podcast appearance that director Quentin Tarantino was considering a “four-hour Netflix version” of his alternate-history Hollywood story, ostensibly to make some room for the many scenes (and appearances from famous actors) that got cut out of the theatrical version. That would’ve a surprising idea for any other filmmaker, but Netflix already has a four-hour miniseries version of Tarantino’s Hateful Eight, so it seems like transforming into a very long movie that is then chopped up into a digestible pieces is really the ultimate form of Tarantino’s recent canon.

Anyway, Brad Pitt has now made a similar claim, confirming to The New York Times (via IndieWire) that Tarantino has—at the very least—talked about expanding Once Upon A Time into a miniseries. Pitt also said that it’s an “arousing idea,” which is certainly one way to say that you think something sounds good. If this does move past the “Tarantino has talked about this” stage, it would theoretically give us all chance to see some of the stuff cut from the movie like James Marsden’s appearance as Burt Reynolds or the continued humiliation of Bruce Lee.