Next month, big angry lizard Godzilla will once again face off against big angry monkey King Kong. For most of us, the prospect of watching the clash of these two skyscraper-sized monsters is exciting enough on its own. For JKK Films, though, a kaiju throwdown isn’t complete until it also features the destructive power of a way-too-big house cat.

As the video’s title makes clear, “I Put My Cat Wayne In The Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer” gives us a vision of a monster movie where the struggle for dominance between lizard and ape is complicated by Wayne, a black cat that surveys its kingdom with impassive eyes. While we’ve seen clips that dare to imagine what it would be like to live in a world ruled over by enormous kitties before, Wayne’s entry into a glossy, CGI-filled landscape of exploding ships and neon-lit cities better shows the devastation his species could wreak if they were only a whole lot taller.



A huge cat may not immediately seem as formidable a monster as Kong or Godzilla, but think of the weapons it possesses: The ability to vomit forth streams of half-digested canned salmon at any moment, room-clearing bowel movements, and that thing where it wiggles around on its side rapidly kicking all four legs at a toy. Scaled up to match the giant monsters, Wayne is clearly a force to be reckoned with. If he were to win the match, emerging from the ashes of a scorched earth as our new ruler ... god help us all.



