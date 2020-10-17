Boston news anchor fired for appearing in Hubie Halloween

Alaina Pinto, playing “News Anchor” in Hubie Halloween Screenshot : Netflix

In general, the best thing you can say about Adam Sandler’s slate of recent Netflix comedies is a resigned “Hey, who are they hurting?” We now have a definitive—if indirect—answer to that question, with Deadline reporting that Boston morning news anchor Alaina Pinto has now been fired from her job for appearing in one of Sandler’s films. Specifically, Pinto tweeted this week that she’d been terminated by her network, 7 News Boston WHDH, after she filmed a cameo for the just-released Hubie Halloween.

Pinto, who’s credited as “News Anchor” in the holiday comedy, appears on screen for about a minute, mostly for a gag where she and every other woman on her news team opted to go as Harley Quinn for Halloween this year. Unfortunately, that brief appearance apparently violated her contract with the station, which eventually resulted in her termination.

Now, obviously, this is not the fault of Adam Sandler, Hubie Dubois, or Hubie Halloween itself. (We haven’t seen it, but we’re pretty sure Pinto’s contract didn’t specifically call out appearances in films in which a character has a magical thermos with which he solves spooky crimes.) It is still a bummer, though, and a reminder that the decision to participate in an Adam Sandler project, no matter how fun it sounds on paper, should never be taken lightly.