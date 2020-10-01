Borat returns to America, quarantines with Trumpers in the trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel

Borat is back Screenshot : Amazon Prime

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat, much like Chappelle’s “I’m Rick James, bitch!,” was undone slightly by a populace perhaps too taken with its lead character’s funny voice. Baron Cohen’s sweeping satire of American culture—the original film touched on everything from post-9/11 xenophobia to frat culture to celebrity worship—was, in the years following its release, reduced to grating cries of “My wife!” and “Very nice!” As Simpsons writer George Meyer said upon watching it for the first time: ”I feel like someone just played me Sgt. Pepper’s for the first time.”



It was something of a shock, then, when leaked photos suggested Baron Cohen was resurrecting the character, shooting footage in the same under-the-radar manner with which he shot 2018's Who Is America? All of this was confirmed recently when Deadline reported that Baron Cohen was, indeed, making a Borat sequel and that Amazon Prime had already scooped up the rights. Today, the streamer dropped the first trailer for the sequel, which is officially called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

And that title sums up the story for Baron Cohen’s follow-up, which finds the beleaguered TV host returning to “Yankee land” to “carry out a secret mission.” That mission? Marry off his daughter to someone close to Donald Trump and the White House. That person, as the trailer teases, is none other than Vice President Mike Pence. Of course, he’ll need to overcome a global pandemic to deliver her to him. He’ll also have to contend with the fact that he’s a national celebrity now, what with the success of his previous “ documentary. ”

Watch the trailer below.



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan lands on Amazon Prime on October 23. Very nice. (Sorry.)