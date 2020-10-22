Borat meets some Gen Z YouTube influencers, is very Borat about it

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

We’re mere hours away from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, t he surprise sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s seminal 2006 satire. It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time in American culture, either, what with our pandemics, strongmen presidents, and blatant antisemitisms. Baron Cohen has been making the media rounds, such as they are these days, over the past couple weeks to promote his new “movie film,” but it’s his recent encounter with a group of Gen Z YouTube influencers (in this case, David Dobrik and company) that features some of his best ad-libbed advertising yet.

On the one hand, it’s strange to see Baron Cohen interacting with a bunch of kids who were barely 10 years old when the first Borat hit theaters. On the other hand, it’s fun to see some new gleefully staged set-pieces with said YouTubers in on the gags, notably the ones involving a supposedly $150,000 car and a pricey-looking gum ball machine.

Still, Baron Cohen’s improv strengths are on full display here, so it’s a good amuse-bouche for tomorrow’s (deep breath) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan.

