Getting kicked out of an apartment is one of the worst experiences a renter can go through. So, when Scottish actor Sandy Batchelor was informed that he and his flatmates would have to leave their London flat, they decided to at least have a little fun on the way out. “Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we were basically being forced out of,” he writes in a recent tweet that went viral. “I wish them the very best of luck.”



Well, you can’t say that potential tenants won’t be getting a complete picture of what it’s like to live in this mediocre, lop-sided flat. While Batchelor repeatedly clarifies that he plans to take all the furniture and the vegetable garden, leaving the backyard “looking like the Somme,” it’s unclear whether the apartment includes the custom signs that read, “Don’t rent this flat!” and “There’s a ghost whoo!” Those are the kind of nice homey touches that really bring a place together.

Hopefully, Batchelor and his flatmates will find another place soon and ideally one that doesn’t have shelves set at a thirty-degree angle and a serious mold problem. All they really need, though, is a place for that beautiful wardrobe. That piece really makes a statement.

