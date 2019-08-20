Screenshot: Rambo: Last Blood (YouTube)

Rambo: Last Blood calls itself “the last chapter of the legendary series,” but even if Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo eats a grenade and blows into big, gooey chunks we’ll still be gearing up for Rambo: Resurrection. Stallone said in a recent interview that if “it works, I’ll just keep going, you know, because I enjoy it so much.” Well, hey, if he can keep slaughtering baddies at this rate at the tender age of 73, we’d sure as hell pay to see it.

The latest teaser for the upcoming action flick—shared via Stallone’s Instagram—is action-focused, with Rambo knifing, arrowing, and exploding a bunch of Mexican Cartel heavies. Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Adrianna Barraza star alongside Stallone in the film, which looks to take place primarily at a booby-trapped farmhouse in the middle of nowhere. A fine place for a fight, that.

Get the Gringo filmmaker Adrian Grunberg directs the movie, which will splatter across screens on September 20.

[via The Playlist]