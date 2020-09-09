Memories of Murder Photo : Neon

If the Oscar-winning Parasite turned you into a bonafide Boon Joon Ho-head (and how couldn’t it?), we have some good news for you. Neon is teaming with Fathom Events to re-release the director’s breakthrough, 2003's Memories Of Murder, for a two-night event in October.

Advertisement

Memories Of Murder centers around the true story of South Korea’s first serial killer, and the three detectives desperate to hunt the predator down. This re-release not only serves to celebrate the director’s rise in prominence following Parasite, but it also dovetails with the capture of the elusive killer. Last year, 56-year old Lee Chun-jae confessed to the brutal murders, which occurred between 1986 and 1991.

Advertisement

As dark as the film’s subject matter is, Bong’s approach isn’t grim. In a review, we praised the way he underlays the film’s “ broad, uproarious comedy” with a “devastating undercurrent of sadness.” “[B] ehind all these wacky hijinks lurks a genuine sense of despair,” we wrote, “ a feeling underlined by the quietly powerful coda.”

Neon and Fathom’s screenings will feature “exclusive content” that includes a post-show Q&A with Bong and Baby Driver’s Edgar Wright.

Advertisement

Watch a trailer for the film (and the event) below.

Memories Of Murder will have this two-night engagement on October 19 and 20. We don’t recommend going to movie theaters these days, but, hey, you’re an adult who makes their own decisions. It’ll probably play some drive-ins, too. Head here to see where it’s playing near you.