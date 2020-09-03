Bond gets back into action with a new trailer for No Time To Die

Screenshot : Universal Pictures/YouTube ( Fair Use

As theaters continue to ease into the final phases of reopening (agai nst the advice of some very knowledgeable professionals, that is) , fans of yesteryear’s most anticipated releases may begin to see major trailers attempt to ramp up some of that familiar excitement. In that spirit, Universal Pictures has confidently dropped a second trailer for No Time To Die. In it, Daniel Craig’s James Bond appears well-rested enough for one final jaunt in Italy—which is good, because he’s had nine months since the last trailer to take a beat and regain his strength.

The second trailer contains a lot of material from the first—a skidding Aston Mar tin ,lots of repelling down old bridges and the sides of buildings, badass Ana D e Armas and Lashana Lynch giving Bond a run for his euros—but the new trailer does include a longer look at Remi Malek’s Safin, a baddie out for undisclosed revenge. Since his beef is linked to psychologist and love interest Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), Bond isn’t exactly able to slide into retirement as previously planned.

No Time To Die was the first major productions to push back it release date at the early signs of a global pandemic. Prior to that, the production had experienced its fair share of setbacks, from injuries to pretty alarming scandals. Though something could certainly happen between now and November, Universal’s willingness to rev up promotion seems like the major sign of a studio ready to move forward, coronavirus be damned.



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die also stars Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz. For now, the film is slated to head to U.S. theaters November 20. Check out the trailer below.

