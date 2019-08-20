Screenshot: Twitter (United Artists)

The movie formerly known as Bond 25 has been blessed with a title and a release date, which means it’s a real, big-boy movie now. No Time To Die will arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020, as evidenced by this tweet and accompanying title teaser:



Advertisement

No Time To Die is certainly evocative—there’s Die Another Day and Tomorrow Never Dies, but where those titles were concerned with the banal concept of “days,” No Time To Die concerns itself with a loftier construct: time itself. But this title also appears to remind us of another crucial fact: James Bond is a busy man, what with his Heinekens and his expensive cars and dingle-hoppers and thingamabobs and sweaters. He doesn’t have time for your pedestrian expiration dates. The man has shit to do.

Joining Daniel Craig for this outing are returning stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright, along with franchise newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch (rumored to be taking on the 007 codename, likely temporarily), and Rami Malek as the new big bad. Directed by Cary Fukunaga from a script featuring contributions by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time To Die is officially described as follows:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.