Bohemian Rhapsody producer to make a Bee Gees biopic

Get ready to put on your finest white suit and start strutting, because Deadline says that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and Paramount have picked up the life (and song) rights to the Gibb family estate and are going to start developing a biopic about Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb—a.k.a. The Bee Gees. Deadline says that nobody involved would offer additional details “beyond confirming the deal,” so at this point we don’t know how involved (if at all) surviving member Barry Gibb will be. The surviving members of Queen all had a hand in Bohemian Rhapsody, so it stands to reason that he’ll want some level of control over how his story is told, but we don’t know.

Deadline has a little primer on the history of the Bee Gees , explaining how they started performing together in the ‘50s and then enjoyed a massive career resurgence after they did the music for Saturday Night Fever. What we’d like to know, though, is what extremely obvious song name will they pick as the title for this Bee Gees biopic? The Saturday Night Fever sequel was already called Staying Alive, so they can’t use that, but there aren’t really any other Bee Gees songs that really lend themselves to biopic titles. We’re kidding, they’ll obviously just call it Stayin’ Alive, which was the name of the actual song. In fact, we’re so confident that we’ll put “Stayin’ Alive” in the tags for this article.

