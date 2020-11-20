Photo : Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Two writers are going from The Belchers With The Beef to the Merc With The Mouth this week, as Variety reports that Lizzie Molyneux-Loge lin and Wendy Molyneux, who’ve spent most of the last decade penning episodes of Bob’s Burgers and their upcoming animated sitcom The Great North, have been tapped to write Deadpool 3. The news comes as the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero movie makes the transition to the world of Disney and “official” Marvel movies, which hopefully won’t cut down on the number of X-Men who say “fuck, ” or the volume of random people getting shot in the head.

The two previous films in the Deadpool series were written (with contributions from Reynolds) by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick; the duo where supposedly developing a script for the third film, but that appears to have fallen by the wayside. The Molyneux Sisters, meanwhile, got their start in TV with Bob’s Burgers, where they’ve served as co-producers, staff writers, story editors, and more; Fox apparently liked their new show, Great North, so much, that it’s already been approved for a second season ahead of its first’s debut. The hiring of two writers so strongly associated with a (routinely superb) animated family sitcom does raise some interesting questions about where the tone of Deadpool 3 is headed, but Disney presumably knows it’ll only shoot itself in the foot if it tries to take the R-rating out of “AaaaaRrrrrgh, it’s me, Deadpool, the fun mercenary who likes to talk about his dick.”

No word yet on when the movie is expected to start filming, but meanwhile, hey: Here’s Bob from Bob’s Burgers with Deadpool’s swords, so that’s kind of fun.