One of TV’s most beloved epics—a tale of complicated characters brought together by an unexpected death, teaching new generations harsh lessons wrought from unpredictable life experiences—is coming to an end. We are, of course, talking about Netflix’s Fuller House, which deigned to acknowledge the far less popular Game Of Thrones for a crossover sketch on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the video, which Kimmel sets up as “an exclusive first look” at one of the upcoming Thrones spin-off shows, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier throw on some bad wigs to reprise their roles as Full/Fuller House’s Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone. Uncle Jesse, presumably too busy handling Aunt Becky’s legal troubles to spend time at the family home, has been replaced by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jaime Lannister, now living with them in family-friendly sitcom bliss.



The sketch is bizarre in ways its creators probably didn’t intend. Floating somewhere between a purposefully weird Adult Swim short and the broad parody of late night celebrity hang-outs, the video feels uncomfortably strange. Coulier and Saget slip back into their characters with ease, reciting the godawful, gentle comedy that made them TV famous before segueing into “mature” jokes about Jaime getting his own sister pregnant.



Coster-Waldau, as Jaime, though, seems less sure of what the point of the sketch is. He makes the right faces while popping his golden prosthetic off its stump after Saget says they “just needed a hand” and dutifully performs Coulier’s “cut it out” motions, but seems throughout like he hasn’t been told whether to goof off entirely or try to play some version of Jaime Lannister.

The mix of these performances isn’t funny as much as it is vaguely eerie—and maybe a testament to how unsuited certain shows are to talk show comedy sketches. Despite the blunt turns he takes in Thrones’ final season, Jaime is hard to categorize as simply a villain or hero—trying to thread that needle in this sort of parody is kind of a hard ask. Still, a version of this premise that sees Coster-Waldau throw D.J. from a window after she finds his compromising text messages to Aunt Cersei but also help out Michelle by running a sword through a kindergarten school bully would have a certain something to it.



