We’ve only gotten a few glimpses so far of Undone, the new Amazon series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and series producer Kate Purdy—most notably, a quick teaser at Comic-Con that showed off the stomach-lurching, time dilating effects of the show’s rotoscoped animation style. What we didn’t get was much of a sense of what the show was about, except that Rosa Salazar’s Alma is seeing things that she probably shouldn’t be while trying to operate a motor vehicle.

Luckily, Amazon has now deigned to patch those gaps in our knowledge—not that the full trailer for the series, released today, does much to assuage our confusion. It does, though, at least expand the show’s cast out a bit from “Alma” “Alma’s car,” and “And introducing, a truck”: We get a look at characters played by Daveed Diggs, Angelique Cabral, and most notably, Bob Odenkirk, playing Alma’s dad, who’s seeming terribly chatty for a dead man.

Combined with some very trippy uses of the show’s animation, Odenkirk’s not-especially helpful pep talks for teaching his possibly mentally ill daughter how to time travel lay down a pretty gnarly baseline of weirdness (even if he never goes the full “GOD DAMN IT” with her rising confusion). It’s all intriguingly bizarre, even if we’re going to have to wait a couple of weeks—i.e., until September 13—to see how it all plays out.