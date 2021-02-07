Nobody Screenshot : YouTube

The trailer for director Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody was a rare good surprise in 2020, featuring star Bob Odenkirk o n a stylish John Wick-style rampage but with a bit of Odenkirk-friendly dark humor (John Wick has his puppy, Odenkirk has his kitty cat bracelet). Tonight, during the Super Bowl, Universal released another teaser featuring more of Odenkirk’s sad-sack loser Hutch Mansell as he goes from, well, sad-sack loser to fucking murder machine—he seems to be killing only bad guys, so it’s okay.

Nobody was written by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad and counts John Wick’s David Leitch among its producers, so this thing has a pedigree as far as “unassuming guy goes on a violent rampage” movies go. Nobody will be in theaters on April 2 ( things being in theaters will gradually become normal again, hopefully ).