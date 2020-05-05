Photo : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

Young people and their companions, rejoice, for Bob Odenkirk and David Cross have announced that they’re virtually reuniting with the cast of HBO’s seminal sketch series Mr. Show for a one-night benefit.

Called “The ‘Mr. Show Kids With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call,” the May 13 event will feature Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel, and John Ennis, as well as composer Eban Schletter. And, if that weren’t enough, the poster also advertises “an appearance by Shen from Shen Yun.” It’s Globochem Industries Worldwide approved! Pit-Pat, a troubled nation needs you.

Tickets run for $12.20 (service fee included) and are available via House Seats. All proceeds will benefit LIFT, a non-profit organization committed to ending the cycles of poverty.

This reunion follows a handful of live shows in 2013, as well as a 2015 revival on Netflix, W/ Bob & David. See a poster for the event below. It kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13.