Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reuniting the Mr. Show gang for a "Zoomtacular Annual Business Call"

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVMr. Show With Bob And DavidDavid CrossBob OdenkirkCoronavirusReunionTom kennyBrian Posehnpaul f. tompkinsScott Aukerman
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reuniting the iMr. Show/i gang for a Zoomtacular Annual Business Call
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Young people and their companions, rejoice, for Bob Odenkirk and David Cross have announced that they’re virtually reuniting with the cast of HBO’s seminal sketch series Mr. Show for a one-night benefit.

Advertisement

Called “The ‘Mr. Show Kids With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call,” the May 13 event will feature Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel, and John Ennis, as well as composer Eban Schletter. And, if that weren’t enough, the poster also advertises “an appearance by Shen from Shen Yun.” It’s Globochem Industries Worldwide approved! Pit-Pat, a troubled nation needs you.

Advertisement

Tickets run for $12.20 (service fee included) and are available via House Seats. All proceeds will benefit LIFT, a non-profit organization committed to ending the cycles of poverty.

This reunion follows a handful of live shows in 2013, as well as a 2015 revival on Netflix, W/ Bob & David. See a poster for the event below. It kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13. 

Illustration for article titled Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reuniting the iMr. Show/i gang for a Zoomtacular Annual Business Call
Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Boy Meets World was the sitcom that grew up with the TGIF generation

If you think you’ve got it tough, try hauling water up a cliff all day

With “The Pen,” The Kids In The Hall rewrote the rules of comedy to create an iconic sketch

Tommy Wiseau ordered to pay $700,000 for trying to shut down The Room documentary