Bo Peep's Toy Story 4 transformation to be explored in new Disney+ short film

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Disney+ (YouTube)

Bo Peep made a triumphant return in Toy Story 4, having refashioned herself, as our review put it, as a “take-no-shit nomad survivor, liberated by life on the road and her lack of attachment to any one child.” Well, if you’re wondering how she snapped off that lamp, found her voice, and landed in a thrift store, you’re in luck, as Disney+ is dropping a short film later this month that tells her Toy Story 4 origin story.

Watch a trailer for the short, titled “Lamp Life,” below.

“Lamp Life” joins a handful of other Toy Story shorts on Disney+, including “Forky Asks A Question” and the numerous Toy Story Toons. “Lamp Life” will be available for streaming on the platform on January 31.

