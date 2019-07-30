If you saw Crawl in theaters a couple of weeks ago (like a responsible moviegoer), then you probably also saw this trailer for The Hunt—basically Blumhouse’s take on The Most Dangerous Game. There are some echoes of The Purge and Hostel: Part II in there, as the story follows a group of strangers who awaken in a place that is most certainly not Arkansas only to discover that they’re being hunted by wealthy people. Those “elites” are led by Hilary Swank and professional lovable sociopath Glenn Howerton, both of whom seem to be having a damn good time. But the real draw is GLOW star Betty Gilpin, who plays “extremely dangerous character everyone underestimated.” If this were a ’90s movie, she’d be played by a Nicolas Cage or an Ashley Judd.

Filling out the rest of the cast are Ike Barinholtz, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, and genre favorite Macon Blair. Craig Zobel (Compliance) directed The Hunt from a screenplay by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse—with that trio of talent, it’s hard to imagine that this trailer is as spoiler-y as it seems at first glance. Surely The Hunt has some clever tricks up its sleeve.



Here’s the official synopsis for The Hunt, which hits theaters on September 27:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.