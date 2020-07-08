Screenshot : Halloween

Halloween Kills, the second in Blumhouse’s trilogy of new Halloween films, has been delayed an entire year. John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green just announced the news on Twitter, revealing that, due to a “compromised theatrical experience,” the sequel has moved from October 16, 2020 to October 15, 2021. This is bad news for fans, sure, but perhaps even worse news for Michael Myers, who was already 61 years old in Green’s 2018 reboot. (We kid.)

The duo sought to soften the blow by announcing that the 2021 release will include an IMAX presentation, adding that they now “have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve.”

Carpenter also shared a brief, gritty teaser that picks up right where its predecessor left off, with Laurie fruitlessly screaming at the fire trucks speeding towards the burning house where Michael’s mask is probably melting to his 61-year old head. Check it out below.

Producer Jason Blum has teased Halloween Kills as a “very big movie ” with a large canvas. Carpenter and Green’s note elaborates a bit more on its production:

It was a wild and vibrant production. We lined up a cast of legacy characters like Laurie and Tommy, Lindsey, Lonnie, Marion, Brackett, and The Shape, then alongside some new faces, we aggressively made the second chapter of our Halloween trilogy. It unfolded into an experience that was a creative playground and we feel confident that our misfit pleasures will be seen as an unexpected entry into this franchise.

Alas, all the teases in the world won’t make those “misfit pleasures” come any earlier. Now, let us cross our fingers that Candyman isn’t about to get delayed, too.