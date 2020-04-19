Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images for Disney )

In these dark days, it can be hard to know who to trust about the best way to keep yourself and your family safe. Politicians always have ulterior motives and science shifts rapidly (first masks aren’t needed, then they are, now they’re required but the homemade ones might not do anything?), but we can always count on future monarch Blue Ivy Carter—daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z—to guide us with both wisdom and kindness. Today, the instruction she has bestowed upon the general public is simple but crucial: Wash your hands.

This comes from the Instagram page of Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom and Blue Ivy’s grandmother, who shared a video of Blue Ivy (who is now eight years old) demonstrating how washing your hands can help fight the coronavirus. Using a bowl of peppery water, she dips her finger into some soap, then into the water, causing the pepper to shoot away from her soapy finger. We’re not sure about the science of it, specifically how it relates to the coronavirus beyond “soap does its job,” but we don’t really care about that. The point is: Wash your damn hands. And don’t go to the beach. And wear a mask if you have one, just in case.



