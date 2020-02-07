Screenshot : YouTube

BoJack Horseman is gone, long live BoJack Horseman. But while the real-life version may not be as deranged and/or devoted to familial reunions as her fictional counterpart, Character Actress Margo Martindale is alive and well—and the first trailer for Blow The Man Down, Amazon Studios’ forthcoming piece of New England noir from writer-directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, makes it plain that if you like your Martindale with a little extra steely, evading-the-law energy, you won’t have long to wait.



The film centers on the Connolly sisters (Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor), who are mourning the loss of their mother as a deadly mystery swirls around them. But, as Martindale’s presence indicates, Blow The Man Down is a true ensemble piece. Nor is Martindale the only esteemed character actress in the bunch, though neither June Squibb nor Annette O’Toole has, to the best of our knowledge, played an outlaw version of herself on a beloved animated television series.

Advertisement

Both the performances and the film as a whole were warmly received when the show made its first bow at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival; we’ll be able to see it all firsthand when Blow The Man Down begins streaming on Prime on March 20.