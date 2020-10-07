Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge is directing a sci-fi movie starring Richard Kind and Casper Van Dien

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Film
FilmTom DeLongeRichard KindCasper Van DienMonsters Of CaliforniaSci-Fi
5
Save
Tom DeLonge, Richard King, Casper Van Dien
Tom DeLonge, Richard King, Casper Van Dien
Photo: Rebecca Sapp (Getty Images), Steve Granitz (Getty Images), Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

Not content to let Cake Tom DeLonge steal his thunder, Real Tom DeLonge, the Blink-182 guitarist-turned-UFO guru, has announced that he’s making his directorial debut with Monsters Of California, a coming-of-age sci-fi story set in Southern California. The film follows his recent forays into TV, which include a History Channel docudrama and an in-development sci-fi series with TBS.

Advertisement

Leading the cast are a pair of names we wouldn’t think to associate: Richard Kind and Casper Van Dien. Kind, a veteran character actor, has appeared in everything from The Carol Burnett Show to Curb Your Enthusiasm while the steel-jawed Van Dien is a D-movie icon, having pivoted his starring role in Starship Troopers into a prolific career playing heavies in delightful VOD fare. The rest of the cast is rounded out by newcomers—Jack Samson, Jared Scott, Jack Lancaster—and a Sports Illustrated model, Camille Kostek.

Advertisement

Deadline describes the movie as a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist,” writing that itfollows teenager Dallas Edwards, played by Samson, and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.” It continues, “The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government.” DeLonge co-wrote the script and will write and perform original music for the film’s score.

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” DeLonge, who co-wrote the script with Ian Miller, told Deadline. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that led me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

Advertisement

Production is underway. The CIA, we imagine, is watching closely...

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

What’s your favorite Eddie Van Halen memory?

Someone wrote a 2020 West Wing episode on Twitter and it’s pretty great, actually?

Woody Allen’s worst creative impulses are on display in the long-delayed A Rainy Day In New York

Remembering that time Eddie Van Halen ghostwrote Michael Jackson's "Beat It"