Screenshot: Erin Herrmann (Twitter)

Cows, bless their hefty, four-chambered hearts, enjoy the simple things in life. They like to eat grass, gaze dopily at the horizon as the sun rises and sets, and, it seems, appreciate the sweet sounds of a saxophone melody.



This last point was revealed through a pair of videos tweeted out by Erin Herrmann that show her dad posted up at the side of a country road, wailing out some jams for a bunch of cows at pasture.

Like some modern day Pied Paper, Herrmann’s dad arrived at the field to perform a medley of sax classics and enchanted the animals before him. “This is my first audition for a live audience,” he says. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Dozens of cows slowly begin make their way over in a slower, more dignified version of the rush of people that flock to a festival side stage when a good set starts up. Herrmann honors their attention with a few bars of “Careless Whisper” and the cows, fully on board with the performance, listen with rapt attention to his next song, the Champs’ “Tequila.”



Mashable reached out to Herrmann, learning that her dad had been learning “saxophone by watching YouTube videos” and was looking for an opportunity to take his practice to the next level.



“My dad was running by the field on June 25 and thought that maybe the cows would appreciate his music more than [their dog] Piper would,” she says.



That the bovine masses were so into his tunes shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Cows have always appreciated the arts, especially wind instruments playing pop songs. If only more of us pledged, like Herrmann Sr., to give them the concerts they so richly deserve, the world would be a happier place.



