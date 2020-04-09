Photo : Scott Dudelson ( Getty Images )

There’s been no shortage of coronavirus-inspired music, from timely covers and parodies to originals that, while sweet, are sillier than they are resonant. Until now, the best one’s this infectious (in a good way) hip-hop PSA out of Uganda, but the great Randy Newman is here to give it a run for its money.

Los Angeles radio station KPCC got the ball rolling, asking Newman for his advice during our current crisis. He responded with a song that, in Newman fashion, is warm and funny and kinda melancholy—it’s an actual song, one that’s perhaps suited more than any of its contemporaries to capture the new, odd emotions with which we’re all dealing.

Titled “Stay Away,” it begins with a cheeky riff to the Velvet Underground before asserting that words like “stay away from me” are “words of love in times like these.” Buoyed by jaunty piano, i t soon cycles into a touching portrait of a 30-year marriage: “I’m gonna be with you 24 h ours a day/ A lot of people couldn’t stand that, b ut you can,” he sings. “ You’ll be with me 24 hours a day/ What a lucky man I am.”

Give it a listen above and read the full lyrics below.

Venus in sweatpants That’s who you are And when this mess is over I’ll buy you a car We’ll drive that car So fast and so far All your stupid friends Will be left behind Stay away from me Baby, keep your distance, please Stay away from me Words of love in times like these I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day A lot of people couldn’t stand that But you can You’ll be with me 24 hours a day What a lucky man I am Stay away from me Wash your hands Don’t touch your face How do you like that Wash your hands Don’t touch your face I saw you Thirty years together And we’re still having fun Once we were two, Now we are one Let’s go out and get a burger When you’re done, you’re done Memories of the past Be kind to one another Tell her you love her every day If you’re angry about something, let it go If the kids are frightened, tell them not to be afraid But don’t let them touch your face Don’t let them touch your face

