There’s been no shortage of coronavirus-inspired music, from timely covers and parodies to originals that, while sweet, are sillier than they are resonant. Until now, the best one’s this infectious (in a good way) hip-hop PSA out of Uganda, but the great Randy Newman is here to give it a run for its money.
Los Angeles radio station KPCC got the ball rolling, asking Newman for his advice during our current crisis. He responded with a song that, in Newman fashion, is warm and funny and kinda melancholy—it’s an actual song, one that’s perhaps suited more than any of its contemporaries to capture the new, odd emotions with which we’re all dealing.
Titled “Stay Away,” it begins with a cheeky riff to the Velvet Underground before asserting that words like “stay away from me” are “words of love in times like these.” Buoyed by jaunty piano, it soon cycles into a touching portrait of a 30-year marriage: “I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day/ A lot of people couldn’t stand that, but you can,” he sings. “You’ll be with me 24 hours a day/ What a lucky man I am.”
Give it a listen above and read the full lyrics below.
Venus in sweatpants
That’s who you are
And when this mess is over
I’ll buy you a car
We’ll drive that car
So fast and so far
All your stupid friends
Will be left behind
Stay away from me
Baby, keep your distance, please
Stay away from me
Words of love in times like these
I’m gonna be with you 24 hours a day
A lot of people couldn’t stand that
But you can
You’ll be with me 24 hours a day
What a lucky man I am
Stay away from me
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
How do you like that
Wash your hands
Don’t touch your face
I saw you
Thirty years together
And we’re still having fun
Once we were two,
Now we are one
Let’s go out and get a burger
When you’re done, you’re done
Memories of the past
Be kind to one another
Tell her you love her every day
If you’re angry about something, let it go
If the kids are frightened, tell them not to be afraid
But don’t let them touch your face
Don’t let them touch your face
