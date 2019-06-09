For this trailer to work, pretend you didn’t read that headline and imagine it’s just some spooky-looking teaser for a video game. You’ve got trees, you’ve got a person with a video camera, and some scary things seem to be happening. What could it be? Some kind of Resident Evil? A more rustic Silent Hill? Actually, no, it’s a Blair Witch video game, but you already knew that because of the headline we told you to pretend you didn’t read. We don’t really know anything about Blair Witch beyond what can be gleaned from this trailer (it’s a first-person horror game), but we do know it’s coming to PC and Xbox One on August 30th.

Also, here’s something else we know: We’re so scared. (That’s like a thing from the movie.)