We all saw this coming, so let’s cut to the chase, eh?

Since the coronavirus still threatens our ability to safely sit in a movie theater for hours at a time, Walt Disney Studios has released a brand new, fully amended release schedule that pushes most of its major releases into next year, including Marvel’s Black Widow. Previously slated to hit theaters on November 6, the long-touted MCU standalone will premiere (for now) on March 7, 2021. The Eternals and Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which were already scheduled to release next year, have also had their box office dates shifted by months: Eternals moves from February to November 5 and Shang Chi moves to July 9.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story leads the 20th Century block of films that have been delayed, moving from its December 2020 slot by a full year to December 10, 2021. Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, also heads into the new year with an August 13 release. Some titles have yet to experience as dramatic of a jump. The Agatha Christie-inspired mystery Death On The Nile, for instance, is only being delayed by two months, from October 23 of this year to December 18. This comes only weeks after the release of the film’s first trailer.

We probably don’t need to further stress how tentative all of this is. Oh, what the hell: This is all super tentative and we would not be surprised if any or all of this shifts in the coming months, so hold none of these dates dear. Considering that trusted experts are already predicting that we’ll remain in the thick of a deadly pandemic well into the third quarter of 2021, some of these dates still seem very optimistic. But we get it, it’s nice to have hope. For now, check out the fully amended release schedule of Disney and 20th Century’s titles below.

Walt Disney Studios’ updated release schedule

DEATH ON THE NILE (20th) previously dated on 10/23/20 moves to 12/18/20



THE EMPTY MAN (20th) previously dated on 12/4/20 moves to 10/23/20



BLACK WIDOW (Disney) previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 5/7/21

ETERNALS (Disney) previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 11/5/21

SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Disney) previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 7/9/21

UNTITLED DISNEY EVENT FILM (Disney) previously dated on 7/9/21 is removed from schedule

DEEP WATER (20th) previously dated on 11/13/20 moves to 8/13/21

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 8/13/21 is removed from schedule

WEST SIDE STORY (20th) previously dated on 12/18/20 moves to 12/10/21

THE KING’S MAN (20th) previously dated on 2/26/21 moves to 2/12/21

