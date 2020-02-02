Black Widow infiltrates the big game in the Marvel movie's Super Bowl spot

Leave it to a super spy and her spy family to sneak into America’s Biggest Game. During the Super Bowl, Marvel shared a very brief new teaser for its Black Widow solo movie, and while there wasn’t a whole lot of new or surprising footage, we did see a bit more of Taskmaster doing cool stuff—specifically that “stomp on the shield and it flies up into your hand” thing that Cap always did. Does the general public know what the deal with Taskmaster is? It’s the Super Bowl, we’ve got other stuff going on, but it seems likely that he’s going to be doing a lot more things you remember other people doing from Marvel movies.

Black Widow will be released on May 1.