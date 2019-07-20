Photo: Film Frame (Marvel)

Given the weird transitional place it currently finds itself in, Marvel’s big presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con tonight was pretty light on video footage to show off to the happily baying crowds. (On account of, y’know, pretty much none of it having been shot yet.) Still, attendees in the Hall didn’t go home entirely empty handed, as they did get a first look at Scarlett Johansson’s new standalone film Black Widow, which Marvel is finally ready to admit it’s been filming for the last month or so.

Introduced by stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and ScarJo herself—currently choosing not to exercise her right to pretend to be a tree, apparently—the footage reportedly showed Johansson facing off against Pugh (who’s playing Yelena, another woman who’s taken on the Widow mantle in the comics) in Budapest, doing some Jason Bourne-style spy fighting stuff. Since it wasn’t a formal trailer or anything, it’s unlikely that this footage will be making its way online any time soon, unfortunately but we’ll be keeping an eye out; in any case, it’s nice to get a sense of what the long-rumored spy flick will actually look like.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.