Marvel issued release dates for a whole hell of a lot of projects during Comic-Con this summer, but among all the Shang-Chis and Black Widows and Multiverse Of Madnesses were a handful of notable exceptions—including the long-anticipated follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed blockbuster Black Panther. The superhero studio patched that gap at today’s D23 expo, though, revealing that Black Panther II will arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Also, hey: Cool logo.

Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the sequel, which will once again star Chadwick Boseman, plus Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman. (Marvel has yet to confirm the returns of Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, or Daniel Kaluuya, but obviously, given how damn good the supporting cast in the first movie was, fingers on all those topics are very tightly crossed.)