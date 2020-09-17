Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Black-ish hopes to illustrate the importance of this election with an animated special

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVBlack-ishMatthew Cherry
Save
Illustration for article titled iBlack-ish/i hopes to illustrate the importance of this election with an animated special
Image: ABC

There is no shortage of available art to remind us that this upcoming presidential election is a rather crucial one. Not ones to be left out of any cultural conversation, ABC’s Emmy-nominated tentpole Black-ish will be airing an hour-long special that will address the election just ahead of its seventh season. What’s more, the second half of of the stand-alone special will be animated.

Advertisement

Directed by Hair Love’s Matthew Cherry, “Election Special” will tackle an array of issues between two episode-like halves. In Part 1, per ABC’s synopsis, “Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.” In the animated follow-up, “Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.”

As COVID-19 continues to pose a serious challenge for many live-action productions, more are turning to animation as viable alternative. NBC’s crime thriller The Blacklist was one of the first long-standing shows to wade into the medium with its season finale and One Day At A Time aired its own politically charged animated special back in June. Since the pandemic halted Black-ish’s season seven production, the partially animated attempt should serve as an effective buffer between past episodes and whatever “new normal”-ness we can expect from upcoming episodes (which, naturally, will address coronavirus, among other things).

Advertisement

Black-ish’s “Election Special” will air Sunday, October 4 at 10:00 PM EST on ABC.

 

Advertisement
Shannon Miller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Chris Rock addresses that clip of Jimmy Fallon impersonating him in blackface

10 episodes that show how Welcome Back, Kotter was like a class in comedy history

Watch Undertale's quirky score get reimagined by a Japanese orchestra for its 5th anniversary

New “historical” American Girl doll is from the ’80s, has an American Girl doll