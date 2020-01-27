Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Billy Porter, benevolent red carpet deity, offers himself up to be memed

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Grammys
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lots of people put on pretty clothes and walk onto red carpets, but only a few do so with real daring, and fewer still with the knowledge of what comes next. Pose’s Billy Porter is one of those few. Exhibit A: Here’s what he tweeted while at the Grammys last night.

And oh, the memes were brought. Here’s what Porter and stylist Sam Ratelle put together, with a custom design from L.A.’s Baja East, a custom hat from Sarah Sokol Millinery, and motorization from Smooth Technology:

And here’s a brief roundup of what the internet put together. Yes, this is just a bunch of tweets, but in case it wasn’t already clear, Billy Porter wore a motorized fringe hat to the Grammy Awards, so of course Twitter blew the hell up. So, here we are, at the Billy Porter Walked A Red Carpet Ball, featuring the House of Retweets. First category is: Did not need to wait for the video, just went with a still image realness.

“It’s not a competition,” Porter told Vanity Fair. “We do this for fun. The minute that it’s not fun is the minute I stop doing it. It’s not about topping, it’s not about pressure, it’s not about any of that.” It’s about fun, and about making sure you look incredible as you build your solitary palace out of magic ice.

It’s about making sure the people of the Capitol can see your sparkle while you announce which citizens are going to fight to the death in a scary TV jungle.

It’s about Phillip Henry casually dropping this perfect drag name.

Okay, next category. Category is: Waited for the video to show up to use and/or GIF it for jokes realness.

Like Marie Kondo, this video loves mess. And snacks, too.

Seriously, there were so many jokes about food. But also about not tolerating fools.

And musicals.

And one about Ariana Grande.

In summation:

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

