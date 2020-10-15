Photo credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If there’s just one thing that everyone could agree with each other about Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker—there wasn’t, but go with us here—it’s that, hey, it sure was nice to see our old pal Lando again. Sure, Billy Dee Williams didn’t get a whole lot to do with his appearance in Episode IX (besides give cover to the fact that Harrison Ford would also be making a return visit, and to have at least one interaction so seemingly random that it had to be clarified in the supplemental materials) but he seemed to be having a great time, anyway.

Maybe that explains why Williams has signed on to reprise his role as the smooth-talking gas planet administrator for Disney+’s upcoming The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, joining another performer who also didn’t get a whole hell of a lot to do in Skywalker: Kelly Marie Tran. Per Entertainment Weekly, the pair will also be joined for the animated special by the inescapable Anthony Daniels, as well as several people who’ve made their space bones voicing beloved characters for the various Star Wars animated shows, including Matt Lanter , Tom Kane , James Arnold Taylor, and Clone Trooper extraordinaire Dee Bradley Baker.

Sadly, the special will apparently not be bringing back many of the favorites from the first Star Wars Holiday Special, despite the clear opportunity to apply the same technology once used to import the likenesses of the late Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher back in to the movies to Bea Arthur’s Ackmena, the gruff but tender cantina bartender who sings her various patrons out the door in the infamous 1978 broadcast. It will still center around the Wookiee holiday of Life Day, although it’s not clear whether anyone will bust out the Life Orb or a bowl of delicious wookiee-ookiee s.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special airs on November 17 on Disney+