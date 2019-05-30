Say, here’s a good meme: folks on the internet are editing the chorus of budding teen-pop superstar and The Office-superfan Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” to good and fun effect. Right when Eilish finishes her “might seduce your dad type/ I’m the bad guy” lyric, the meme version cuts from Eilish to a clip of someone who is notably not Eilish, followed by Eilish delivering a blasé “duh.” And then there is dancing. It is simple and good. Here, just check it out for yourself:



See? That’s Chris Evans they put in there! Fun! Alright, who else can the internet shove into this song? Dennis and Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? You bet!

Throw in Ricky Bobby’s kids from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby? You betcha.

Is it really a meme without The Simpsons involved? No, of course not.



Here’s one with a soccer guy. Presumably this makes sense “across the pond.”

Star Wars? We got original trilogy and prequels.

You get the picture. Great job to everyone involved in today’s most pressing non-Chernobyl meme endeavor, and congratulations to you for having this very good song stuck in your head now.



