Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo rule the 2020 Grammy nominations

You know, with all the recent drama between Taylor Swift and the American Music Awards, we nearly forgot that there is another major night for music that is quickly approaching. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards promises to be a solid reminder of the year’s most inescapable hits with nominees that were both widely beloved and memed to the heavens. Lizzo leads the nominations this year with eight, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with six each. The three mega stars were the chief sources of this year’s biggest entries into the current pop culture zeitgeist, and each have the potential to take home some major awards, including Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

The Pop category was notably dominated by the women, recognizing Eilish, Lizzo, Swift, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande. Conversely, women were mostly absent from all the rap categories, with the exception of one nomination for the song “Clout,” which features Cardi B. If anyone needs a little help locating some particularly skilled female lyricists who happened to kill it in 2019, we have more than a few suggestions. On the bright side, other nominees throughout the categories include some solid AVC favorites, including Tank And The Bangas, Brittany Howard, H.E.R, and Vampire Weekend.

The Grammy nominees were announced on CBS This Morning with the help of the ceremony’s returning host Alicia Keyes and two-time nominee Bebe Rexha. The ceremony itself will air on January 26, 2020 on CBS.



See a partial list of the nominees below. A full list can be found on the Grammys website.

Record Of The Year



“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year



“I, I,” Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!,” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) , Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year



“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best R&B Album



1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Venture, Anderson .Paak

Best R&B Performance



“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance



“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song



“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:



Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J.Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout,” Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy

Best Rap Album



Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

i am > i was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Theif

Assume Form, James Blake

i,i, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album



LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Americana Album



Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico With Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

Best American Roots Song:

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan & Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song



“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)