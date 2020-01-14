Billie Eilish is performing the next James Bond theme song

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Following reports that composer Hans Zimmer has stepped in to score the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, a rumor began circulating over the weekend, suggesting that Billie Eilish might just be providing the title track for the film, which arrives on April 8 . That rumor picked up traction this morning and was confirmed within a matter of hours, thanks to this post on Eilish’s official Instagram account:



As you can see above, Eilish had an appropriately ecstatic response to the news that she’s set to become the youngest artist to perform the title track for a James Bond film in the franchise’s history. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter follows in the footsteps of recent Bond performers like Adele and Sam Smith, who performed the title tracks for Skyfall and Spectre, respectively. In addition to landing the Bond gig, Eilish received six Grammy nominations this year, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Eilish will join an eclectic mix of artists who have provided theme songs for the Bond films throughout the franchise’s prolific history, like Shirley Bassey, Duran Duran, Nancy Sinatra, Tina Turner, Garbage, and Madonna. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and features returning stars Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Lea Seydoux alongside franchise newcomers Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch.