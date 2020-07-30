Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Billie Eilish is an anime romantic in the video for "my future"

William Hughes
Billie Eilish released her new single “my future” tonight, the young up-and-comer’s first new music since she released the theme song for the since-shuttered Bond movie No Time To Die earlier this year. The arrival of the new song—sleepy and somnambulistic, until it isn’t—comes with absolutely zero indication of whether Eilish’s much-anticipated second album is on the horizon (although the song’s closing line, “See you in a couple years,” lays out a certain worst-case scenario for anyone who had their hopes too high). But it does arrive alongside a pretty gorgeous music video, animated by Australian artist Andrew Onorato.

Not much happens in the video, admittedly—it’s actually a bit like a “lo-fi beats you can whatever to” submission on Youtube, in that sense. But the vibe of the thing is undeniable, as a sleepy anime-ish Eilish wanders a Studio Ghibli-inspired landscape, singing love songs to her future self. It’s a mood, is what we’re saying, and it’s exactly the sort of thing to make us hope that Eilish’s much-ballyhooed future doesn’t take too long to finally arrive.

