Billie Eilish breaks down how she created that wild rotating SNL performance

Screenshot : Saturday Night Live ( YouTube

There’s no denying that Billie Eilish set a new benchmark for musical acts during the most recent Saturday Night Live, when the alt-pop artist kickstarted this season alongside host Woody Harrelson. She performed her hit single “Bad Guy” as she traipsed around a rotating box that looked just like the famed Studio 8H. It’s particularly impressive because both her ankles were sprained, with one foot in a brace and the other in a boot. In a new video, the singer walks us through the behind-the-scenes machinations that allowed this magic to happen.



Eilish, the hippest of millennials , revealed she was inspired not by Lionel Richie, but rather Fred Astaire’s gravity-defying toe-tapping in the 1951 film The Royal Wedding. Though Astaire’s song of choice bears little resemblance to the record-breaking “Bad Guy, ” it turned out to be a perfect fit.

Advertisement

Her method of preparation, by the way, is just as weirdly great as you’d expect, as the singer mapped the performance out on her living room floor using a box, her finger, and a Russian doll. All the work paid off because Eilish really put on one heck of a show, setting up high expectations for the rest of season 45. Your move, Taylor Swift.