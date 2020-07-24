Billie Eilish announces "My Future" is coming

Photo : Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Taylor Swift might be looking back toward folklore—and a legacy of ruined pianos—this week, but Billie Eilish is all about “My Future. ” That’s the name of the new track Eilish announced today, see, which will be her first new song since her Bond theme “No Time To Die” became, unquestionably, the most successful thing associated with the unreleased film of the same name to date.

Advertisement

Per NME, Eilish announced the new single earlier this afternoon , noting that it’ll be out next Thursday. There’s no word yet on whether the song is off of Eilish’s highly-anticipated sophomore album (all details considered TBD) , or whether she’s somehow composed yet another theme song for a film that’s—as far s the general public is concerned— entirely imaginary.