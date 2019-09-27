Billie Eilish announces 2020 dates for the Where Do We Go? world tour

Image : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Billie Eilish is officially trotting the globe for her Where Do We Go? arena tour tour in 2020. Just ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, the “Bury A Friend” singer announced the tour dates on Twitter.

Advertisement

Eilish will kick off her trek in Miami on March 9, stopping by most major U.S. cities before heading to Mexico and South America in May. Then she’ll head off to Europe in July and capping the tour with two shows in London. Tickets are currently on sale via her website with some locations quickly selling out .

Back in June, The A.V. Club named Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? as one of the best of 2019 so far. Here’s what A.A. Dowd had to say after citing apparent influences Fiona Apple and Tyler The Creator :